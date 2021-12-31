ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guinea Junta Allows Ex-President Conde to Leave Country for Medical Check

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's junta has allowed former president Alpha Conde to leave the country for a medical check-up, according to a statement read on state television...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Government Says Military Won't Cross Into Tigray for Now

NAIROBI (Reuters) - For now, Ethiopian troops will stay in two liberated regions and not cross into the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray, a government spokesman said Thursday, a day after humanitarian sources said air strikes hit a key Tigrayan power station. But the government will take whatever measures necessary...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African court finds no basis for medical release of ex-president

A South African court in Pretoria has ordered the country's former President, Jacob Zuma, to return to prison, stating his medical parole was "unlawful" Zuma, 79, who was jailed for failing to attend an inquiry into corruption during his presidency, was released on 5th September due to an undisclosed medical condition.
SOUTH AFRICA
KEYT

Ex-Tunisian president convicted of undermining security

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s state news agency says a court has sentenced former President Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for “undermining the external security of the state.” Marzouki had urged France to end its support for Tunisia, calling current President Kaïs Saied a “dictator.” Saied froze parliament, sacked the prime minister and gave himself wide powers in July, citing an “imminent peril” as the country faced economic and health crises. Marzouki has repeatedly called for the dismissal of Saied, who described those seeking intervention from foreign parties as “traitors to the nation.” Tunisia has issued an international warrant for the former president’s arrest on accusations that he undermined the North African country’s security.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea#Reuters#Cnrd#The African Union#Ecowas
US News and World Report

Mali Conference Recommends Election Delay of up to Five Years

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A conference in Mali charged with recommending a timetable for democratic elections following a military coup said on Thursday that polls scheduled for February should be delayed by between six months and five years in part because of security issues . Mali's transitional government initially agreed to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Mali proposes five-year election delay to West African bloc

BAMAKO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Mali's interim authorities proposed to its West African neighbours that a transition back to democracy following a 2020 military coup be extended by five years, the foreign minister said in comments broadcast on Saturday. The transitional government initially agreed to hold presidential and legislative elections...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
KRMG

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to promote national unity...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
AFP

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

South African investigators next week will hand over their first report in a long-awaited probe into state corruption under former president Jacob Zuma, the government said Friday. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday "will formally receive the first part of the report of the judicial inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud," a minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele told reporters.
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Atrocities, War Expand Beyond Ethiopia's Tigray

ISTANBUL - What began as a conflict between the Ethiopian Federal government and a local military in late 2020, exploded into a civil war in 2021 that has forced two million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of thousands of people in famine-like conditions. The war continues expanding, with displacements, ethnic killings and mass rape in the increasingly devastated region.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy