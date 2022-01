On December 30, fans celebrated the third anniversary of Jimin's first-ever self-composed song, 'Promise,' which he released on Soundcloud and termed as his first present to the fans. It is a song in which Jimin poured his whole heart into, putting in lots of effort to make it a song that would touch the hearts of as many people as possible, people who may need to hear the message contained in the song.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO