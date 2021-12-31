ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Best Tiny Houses on Wheels in 2021

By Atish Sharma
homecrux.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 is about to end and it’s safe to say that the age belonged to the brilliant feats in the world of design and architecture. Kicking off fresh beginnings in 2022, we are ready to chug champagne and embark on a new journey to the future that belongs to...

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
idesignarch.com

Elegant Shipping Container Tiny House with Rooftop Patio

This spacious two-storey shipping container tiny home in Waco, Texas built by CargoHome is an elegant vacation home with a private upper deck. A forty-foot container on the bottom and a twenty-foot container on top are combined together to form a unique vacation retreat. An exterior metal spiral staircase connects the two levels.
WACO, TX
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny House#Tiny Homes#House On Wheels#Vista Boho#Vox Creative#Rv#Kungsbacka#Tillreda#Malm#Canadian
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
Inhabitat.com

Tiny home on wheels in Poland fits a family of four

“We use natural and organic materials for the construction, insulation and finishings,” said REDUKT, a Poland-based designer of tiny homes. “We make efforts to make our houses as sustainable as possible. We care about our planet and health.”. What wouldn’t you love about this wood-paneled tiny home on...
CARS
Fast Company

This tiny cabin was built in 3 weeks and cost 30% less than a traditional house

The way we build homes is changing. In 2016, the world’s tallest modular apartment building opened in New York City. In 2018, Ikea’s experimental Space10 lab designed a modular home that cost less than $10,000. Even Disney’s new castle in Hong Kong was built using modular construction—its 13 towers were prefabricated off-site then craned into place.
HOUSING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
themreport.com

The Best Tiny Home Markets in the Nation

The tiny house market is increasing at a rapid pace, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as the market and. desire for tiny living has seen extensive growth in recent years. Tiny Home Builders define the "Tiny House Movement" as an architectural and social movement that encourages...
REAL ESTATE
techeblog.com

Guy Converts Old FedEx Step Van Truck Into a Cozy Tiny Home, Complete with Shower

John may have only left the US Army 2-days ago, but that didn’t stop him from building one of the coolest FedEx step van conversions you’ve ever seen. For those who don’t know, this step van weighs between 1 – 2 tons and are often utilized by government agencies, specifically during disaster recovery efforts, or in this case, for deliveries. Read more to see the conversion and for additional information.
CARS
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
Jalopnik

This $776,000 RV Is A Mobile Penthouse With A Rooftop Lounge

If you’re spending the kind of money on an RV that could buy you a number of houses, it’s bound to be flush with luxuries. Even with that expectation, this Mercedes-Benz Atego-based RISE 4x2-950 by Stone Offroad Design stands out for how absurd it is. As the German...
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy