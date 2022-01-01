Retail Check Up: Restoration Hardware

This was when shopping in person was still a tricky situation, or trickier than it is currently. My sister suggested shopping through the Macy’s mobile app, so I looked online at the sale dresses and found several I liked. Then the app said I had free shipping and a 25-percent-off coupon, so I just kept adding dresses to my cart. After all, you can’t tell how a dress will fit from a few photos. Then, because I had attended a pandemic funeral and realized that everything I owned in black also had sequins or sparkles—not exactly funeral attire—I added three basic black dresses as well.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO