ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Check Up: Restoration Hardware

By Grace L. Williams
Forbes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer cyclical sector is a thing of fascination in times like these and the results companies have reported over the past 24 months lend plenty of narrative to that picture. So, let’s take a look at home furnishings, but not just any ole home furnishings. Let’s take a look at...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Another Major Retailer Pulls Store Out of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bed Bath and Beyond is closing its San Angelo store for good in January. According to Bed Bath and Beyond personnel, on Jan. 23, San Angelo's BB&B location will permanently close its doors.  The San Angelo location is one of about 200 Bed Bath and Beyond retail locations to close in 2021 as part of a restructuring of the company. Until they close, the store will have a massive sale with everything going for 20% to 40% off.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
BUSINESS
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Business Spotlight: Jarratt Hardware

JARRATT — On Jarratt Avenue, just below the town’s water tower, sits Jarratt Hardware — a locally owned hardware store established in 1972 whose sign promises “Do it Best” service. That’s not a slogan. “Do it Best” is actually the hardware store cooperative chain that...
JARRATT, VA
hngnews.com

Retail Therapy: The ups and downs of shopping for fun

From stockpiling toilet paper to indulging in a Coach handbag, that’s the arc of consumer spending patterns during the last year and a half of the pandemic. It’s no surprise to Nancy Wong, an expert on the psychology of shopping, that people weary of the pandemic have shifted to buying high-end luxury items that make them feel good.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Friedman
Zacks.com

Snap Up These 4 Retail Stocks as Holiday Season Sales Boom

The holiday season turned out to be a blissful one as consumers continued to fill their shopping carts. Even supply chain challenges and rising prices could not take away the sheen of the season. Stimulus measures, pent-up savings, and eagerness among consumers to venture out and shop fueled demand across a diverse set of categories. No doubt, retailers seemed to have addressed logistics as well as inventory issues to meet the festive demand efficiently, be it offline or online.
RETAIL
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping...
RETAIL
Footwear News

TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods and More Retailers Opening New Stores in 2022

As 2021 winds down, some retailers are optimistic about the future of their brick-and-mortar stores. While many stores shuttered multiple locations throughout 2021, some retailers have announced ambitious store expansion plans for 2022. Discount chains, in particular, are on the upswing, with some chains announcing plans to open hundreds of new locations in the upcoming year. Digitally native brands, like Allbirds and Savage X Fenty, are also making moves to expand their physical presence in 2022 beyond e-commerce. According to Coresight Research, U.S. retailers have announced 617 stores closures for 2022. Meanwhile, retailers have announced 584 openings slated for next year. At 5,083...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Sage snaps up retail management company Brightpearl for £225 million

Software giant Sage has announced it will acquire Brightpearl, which makes an operating system for retail management, for £225 million. The deal for Brightpearl offers Sage an extra set of services to bundle with its existing accounting, financial, HR, and payroll tools for small- and medium-sized businesses. The SaaS...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restoration Hardware#Advertising Campaign#Rh Contemporary
TechRepublic

How to quickly back up and restore a database with phpMyAdmin

If a web-based GUI is better suited to your admin skills, Jack Wallen wants to show you how to back up and restore your MySQL/MariaDB databases with one of the easiest tools on the market. Many of your business processes depend on databases. Should one of those databases fail, your...
SOFTWARE
Wired

Move Over Amazon. Other Retailers Are Catching Up

This was when shopping in person was still a tricky situation, or trickier than it is currently. My sister suggested shopping through the Macy’s mobile app, so I looked online at the sale dresses and found several I liked. Then the app said I had free shipping and a 25-percent-off coupon, so I just kept adding dresses to my cart. After all, you can’t tell how a dress will fit from a few photos. Then, because I had attended a pandemic funeral and realized that everything I owned in black also had sequins or sparkles—not exactly funeral attire—I added three basic black dresses as well.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam

Comments / 0

Community Policy