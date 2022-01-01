ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ian McCoshen Signs AHL Contract

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a fan of the Henderson Silver Knights and watched Ian McCoshen suit up 22 times this season, you might just assume that he had signed an AHL deal for this season. That wasn’t the case though, as McCoshen had actually been on a tryout to this point. No...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Blue Jackets Activate Patrik Laine And Adam Boqvist

The Blue Jackets will have some help in the lineup tonight against Nashville as the team announced that winger Patrik Laine and defenseman Adam Boqvist have both been activated off injured reserve. Laine has been out of the lineup for nearly two months with an oblique strain. Prior to the...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minnesota Wild Extend Dean Evason

Ahead of this weekend’s Winter Classic, the Minnesota Wild have left a present under the tree of each member of their coaching staff. Dean Evason and his entire staff have signed multi-year contract extensions. Evason, assistants Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean, and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot, and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb aren’t going anywhere.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Ian Mccoshen
Person
Mackenzie Weegar
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: QMJHL, Balcers, Niemela, Highmore

The QMJHL announced that they have extended their holiday break through to January 14th with the season set to restart no earlier than January 17th. With most teams not permitted to have any fans plus an increase in positive COVID tests, the move doesn’t come as much of a surprise. With several games in the OHL and WHL being postponed as well plus more restrictions on attendance in recent days, it wouldn’t be surprising to see those major junior leagues hit the pause button on their seasons as well.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Metropolitan Notes: Penguins, Georgiev, Hofmann, Kotkaniemi

The Penguins received some good and bad news on the COVID front today. The team announced (Twitter link) that winger Evan Rodrigues has been removed from protocols but center Jeff Carter has been placed in COVID protocol. Rodrigues is in the middle of a career year for Pittsburgh with 23 points in 30 games while seeing regular minutes on the top line so he’ll be a welcome return. Meanwhile, it’s the second time this season that Carter has been placed in COVID protocol. The veteran is having a nice year in a top-six role, notching 17 points in 27 games so far. Pittsburgh currently has eight players in COVID protocol.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 12/31/21

The final day of 2021 originally featured seven games on the schedule today but that has been trimmed down to four due to some postponements. Nevertheless, it should once again be a busy day on the transaction and taxi squad fronts and we’ll keep track of those moves here.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Wild, Fowler, Blackhawks, Sharks

Wild GM Bill Guerin provided an update on a pair of injured Wild players, telling reporters, including Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, that defenseman Jared Spurgeon and center Joel Eriksson Ek will miss a couple more weeks. Both had been listed as out indefinitely but it appears Minnesota won’t be without two of their top players for much longer. Spurgeon is dealing with a recurrence of a lower-body injury from two weeks ago while Eriksson Ek suffered an upper-body injury a week and a half ago.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#The Florida Panthers#Usa Hockey
prohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Add Two More To COVID Protocol

Welcome to Montreal, you’re going into the COVID protocol. The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Louis Belpedio and Gianni Fairbrother have both entered the protocol, just two days after they were recalled from the AHL. Belpedio and Fairbrother join Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen, Tyler Toffoli,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

2021 Year In Review: April

2021 has certainly been another eventful year, both on and off the rink. Over the coming days, PHR will take a look back at the top stories from around the game on a month-by-month basis. Next up is a look at April. Pre-Deadline Trades: As is usually the case, there...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Canucks, Ruff, Canadiens, Robinson

While Jim Rutherford has a tendency to swing big in trades, it doesn’t appear he’ll do that with the Canucks. In an appearance on Sportsnet 650 (audio link), the team president acknowledged that any trades they make will be for draft picks and younger players, suggesting he won’t try to add some veterans in an effort to aid Vancouver’s push to get back into the playoff picture (they sit three points out of the last Wild Card spot). Rutherford also mentioned that their new GM will likely be a first-timer in the role. There’s no timeline for when they want to get that spot filled.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 shootout win over Vancouver Canucks

LAK: Lemieux (6), Assists: Wolanin (1) VAN: Horvat (11), Assists: Miller (24), Petterson (11) LA took over this game in the second period, outshooting Vancouver 17-3. They only got one goal, though, despite several quality opportunities. Carl Grundström hit a crossbar, Jaroslav Halák made some big saves, and early in the third period, Brendan Lemieux was stopped on a penalty shot.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Attendance Restrictions Raise Questions About Canadian Home Dates

In many Canadian cities–Montreal and Winnipeg most notably–several games have already been postponed through January in the hope that they will be able to be held with full attendance later in the season. On Tuesday, the league announced nine games, including four in Montreal, that would be rescheduled for later in the year.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

NHL Postpones Nine More Games

As a result of attendance restrictions in Western Canada, the NHL has postponed eight more games. The games affected are as follows:. In addition to those contests, the Islanders’ road game in Seattle on January 4th has also been postponed due to the other games on their West Coast road trip being postponed.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

What Your Team Is Thankful For: Ottawa Senators

In the spirit of the holiday season, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season passes the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Florida Panthers Expected To Have Interest In Ben Chiarot

Through the first period of today’s afternoon tilt against the Florida Panthers, the shorthanded Montreal Canadiens were able to stay even. Playing without most of their regulars the team had just five defensemen dressed, many of them without much NHL experience. One of the veterans that they were missing...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Jonas Brodin Enters COVID Protocol

Jan 1: The Wild were hoping Brodin would be able to test out of the protocol given the league’s reduced isolation period, but Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that the veteran defenseman will miss the Winter Classic. Addison has been officially recalled and is expected to play in Brodin’s place.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Paquette, Zuccarello, Canadiens Quarantine

The Montreal Canadiens are absolutely ravaged at the moment by injuries and COVID, and bad turned to worse today when forward Cedric Paquette didn’t finish Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers due to a neck injury, per TVA’s Renaud Lavoie. Montreal dressed just 11 forwards and five defensemen for that game, a 5-2 loss. They had just three players dressed with a cap hit greater than $1MM, with the majority of their lineup filled out by rookies and AHL call-ups. Paquette played a third-line role, centering Lukas Vejdemo and Alex Belzile. Paquette’s only played in 18 games this season, missing some time due to injury and suspension, but he only has one assist while averaging 9:11 per game. More injury news is certainly concerning for the 28-year-old Paquette, who signed a one-year deal with Montreal this offseason.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy