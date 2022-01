Does your child get enough sleep each night? According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, school-aged children (those ages 6 to 12) should be getting nine to 12 hours of sleep within a 24-hour period. For teens, ages 13 to 18, that number drops to eight to 10 hours. With school, extracurricular activities and just being busier in the evenings, healthy sleep habits are often put on the back burner to ensure everything else gets done. This can cause issues with behavior, school/work performance and the ability to focus.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO