Elden Ring just might be one of the most anticipated games of 2022, and with good reason: it's a new game from Hidetaka Miyazaki with world-building from Game of Thrones scribe George RR Martin. However, some fans might be wondering exactly how that collaboration came to be! In a new blog post, Martin went into detail about the pitch, and why exactly he decided to sign on. Apparently, Martin is not a particularly big fan of video games, but he found himself impressed with what FromSoftware was working on, and it asked him to do something he enjoys.

