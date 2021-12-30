Tomorrow is only a day away

Today may have been the day you were rejected, the day you lost your job, the day you “flunked out on life” or the day you lost a loved one; but remember, as difficult as it was, tomorrow will be the first day of the rest of your life. It will...
Jesus as a child teaching in the templePicture by Grant Romney Clawson; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Jesus' childhood remains a mystery for biblical scholars. After the account of his birth, there is very little mention in the Bible about his childhood.
The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
I have heard it so many times in therapy, “I guess I just love him too much.” No doubt you have heard that statement yourself. You may have uttered it. Have you noticed it is presented with an aura of victimization and regret? It sounds noble . . . to over-love someone. The notion suggests that love is like sugar or salt, a little is good, but too much will hurt you.
My Granny Prather, who was never a happy-go-lucky person, said balefully more than once during her senior years, “There’s a lot of things worse than dying young.”. Later, when my father was in his 70s, he said to me, “Son, I think I’m starting to get old.”
My wife caused a traffic jam of boomers on memory lane when I took her back to Louisiana for her 50th-year high school reunion. I knew she was popular back in 1964, but even after 50-plus years, seven children and 32 grandchildren she was still breaking hearts with her high school crowd.
Although it is tempting, there will be no New Year’s resolutions for this guy for 2022. At my stage in life, I don’t resolve stuff anymore. If I did, I would resolve not to lose weight. I would resolve to eat dessert first, starting with banana pudding. If I even thought about resolving to exercise, I would resolve to lie down on the sofa and binge-watch episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” until the urge went away. I am not into resolutions that won’t last past the fourth quarter of the Boola-Boola Tasty Noodle Bowl, Instead, I am into hope. Hope springs eternal.
Have you ever given thought to who has had the most influence on your life? How have they influenced you? What impact have they had on who you are today? Is what you have become and are becoming what you want? Is it too late to be influenced by someone else? Let's explore these questions and more.
They say the mirror is the heart of the soul… it shows who we are and who we don’t want to be. It holds our secrets behind it for no one else to see. The mirror keeps our wishes and secrets safe. Sounds crazy, I know. Think about it for a minute - if you have a minute to spare. We all have moments where we try to rationalize reality… a reality we try to accept as our own. Maybe those moments don’t belong to us. Maybe it’s what we wish and dream for. The mirror that holds our hopes and dreams could also hold our escape from reality… to real life.
I believe we all have experienced hearing or using “four-letter words”. These are words that if our parents or grandparents heard us say we would get our mouths washed out with soap. Four-letter words refer to a set of English-language words which are considered profane. When we hear these words, we are often offended because they can be vulgar, degrading, or hurtful. There is a literal four-letter word that can be said in public without being embarrassed, yet it is also in my opinion humiliating and defeating. This four-letter word is the word QUIT. I believe this word is a dream killer and causes winners to lose and makes cowards of us all. This four-letter word can take defeat out of the jaws of victory, it can turn success into failure, it can kill innovation and murder motivation.
As Shaka Senghor was serving 19 years in prison for murder, a letter from his father gave him the strength to endure and eventually reform. “I’ll never leave your side,” Senghor’s father wrote to him, after Senghor told his family, in a letter written from solitary confinement, that they should move on with their lives without him.
A Fox News guest said on Wednesday said she’s “glad the Salvation Army is suffering” for asking White donors to apologize for racism. In April, the Christian charitable organization’s International Social Justice Commission released a guide titled, “Let’s Talk About Racism.”. “While many Salvationists...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are many out there who believe people are capable of change. And then there are those who believe that a leopard can never change his or her spots.
You have way too much going on in your life to be jerked around by someone who is just playing games. When you know on date number one that you aren’t clicking, it’s OK not see them again. You’re likely too busy to waste another date when you know you weren’t feeling them. Don’t worry about being mean, it’s fine to kindly tell someone you aren’t interested. You’re saving them a lot of wasted time by letting them know you aren’t.
A woman has explained how angry she felt after her male colleague announced she was pregnant without her permission. Writing on Reddit, she explained that she recently found out she was pregnant “but only my husband knew about it” until her colleague took matters into his own hands.
My girlfriend and I have been living together since just before the pandemic, and when it’s just us together I feel respected and listened to, and I can take problems I’m having at work to her; and I try to be the same with her. Since we’ve started...
VTDigger trusts our readers to recognize the value of strong, fact-based reporting for our democracy– and support it. If you can, please our annual membership drive with a donation and help us stay strong through the new year.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Only 600 members left to go in 12 days.
Dolly Parton has spoken out again about the current pandemic and she just wants everyone to be safe and careful. In an interview with Mic, the superstar discussed her donations to the Moderna vaccine, her standpoint on masks and even her new novel. "I'm not one to get in the...
Comments / 0