Tomorrow is only a day away

I believe we all have experienced hearing or using “four-letter words”. These are words that if our parents or grandparents heard us say we would get our mouths washed out with soap. Four-letter words refer to a set of English-language words which are considered profane. When we hear these words, we are often offended because they can be vulgar, degrading, or hurtful. There is a literal four-letter word that can be said in public without being embarrassed, yet it is also in my opinion humiliating and defeating. This four-letter word is the word QUIT. I believe this word is a dream killer and causes winners to lose and makes cowards of us all. This four-letter word can take defeat out of the jaws of victory, it can turn success into failure, it can kill innovation and murder motivation.

4 DAYS AGO