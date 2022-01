A strong weather system brought powerful storms to our area Saturday. As that system moves through and beyond our area, colder air will spill in through the day on Sunday. As temperatures drop and a smaller low pressure center passes south of us, light snow showers will be possible in central and southern Kentucky. Normally if only part of our area is getting snow, it's the northern part. That's not the case here because the moisture is positioned south of us.

