Bruce Carleton, PharmD, FCP, FISPE, discusses the implications of research findings indicating that very young children are at a higher risk of cisplatin-induced hearing loss. Children with cancer aged 5 years of old or younger receiving treatment with cisplatin may be at a higher risk of hearing loss, according to results of a study published in Cancer. Consequently, close audiological monitoring may be necessary for children who are very young in age, according to Bruce Carleton, PharmD, FCP, FISPE.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO