The rap star was scheduled to perform at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, before testing positive for Covid-19. In a statement to his fans, LL Cool J said, “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”.The event, taking place in New York’s Times Square, will go on with performances from Journey and Karol G.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO