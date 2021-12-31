ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy snow for the West and severe storm threat for the South

New Years Eve brings heavy snow...

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Hinton News

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for "portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southwest West Virginia." The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 2 and continue until 12 noon on Monday, January 3. According to the NWS, "Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally high amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour." The NWS further explains that "travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute... The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages." Impacted areas include Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier. The post Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
ENVIRONMENT
wuwf.org

Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

The first storm system of 2022 is on its way to our area, and it will likely push strong thunderstorms across our state throughout the day on Sunday. On Saturday, several surface lows dotted the Rocky Mountain West where higher in the atmosphere, a strong trough of low pressure was already present. Hazardous conditions- heavy snow in the Upper Plains and torrential rain in the mid-Mississippi Valley- stretched across the country. The system is expected to continue propagating eastward Saturday night and Sunday, and a line of strong thunderstorms should develop as upper level energy collides with warm and humid atmosphere over the Southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxl.com

Sunday's severe storm threat is going up

A cold front is moving into the state Sunday and will bring a line of storms with it throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our threat to a level 2 out of 5 for the amount of severe storms that we could see throughout the day. The front is expected to slow down thus increasing the potential for severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening. The main concern will be strong, damaging winds and Isolated Tornadoes. Here is a look at the risk outline for today.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
MARYLAND STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Mid-Atlantic Winter Storm is Forecast; Snowfall in the Northwest

Over the next couple of days, a cold front, which is now draped around the East coast, will be the focal point for heavy rain, snow, and severe weather throughout the region. Due to the delayed movement of the Southeast section of the front, a line of thunderstorms has developed across areas of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing for widespread flooding.
The Independent

Thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of England and Wales after mild weekend

After mild weather that gave people the UK’s warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record, forecast heavy thunderstorms will leave them dashing for their umbrellas, following a warning from the Met Office for heavy storms in parts of southern England and Wales Forecasters said the the fast-moving thunderstorms could result in sudden flooding,  lightning strikes and possible “localised disruption”.Road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings are possible.A  Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until Sunday at 6pm.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Today 1200 –...
ENVIRONMENT

