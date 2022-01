As COVID-19 has hit the Pacers and sent five players into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, the team plans to turn to a fan favorite to help them in the meantime. The Pacers plan to sign guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day hardship exception, league sources told Fieldhouse Files. It will be his third time with the organization that drafted him 40th overall in 2010.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO