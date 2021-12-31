ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz’s 10 favorite cool picks of 2021

By Liz Gumbinner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, we wrap up the year by sharing our editor’s favorites of the year — our top posts, our favorite finds, or the trends that encourage us. This year, we decided to do something a little different!. If you listen to our podcast, Spawned with Kristen...

Seattle Times

Seattle Times staffers pick their 15 favorite TV shows of 2021

You’d need at least three streaming services to keep up with all of it, but 2021 has been a great year for TV. Seattle Times staffers teamed up to choose 15 of our favorite shows from this year — all of which premiered or released a new season in 2021 — with picks ranging from the buoyant optimism of “Ted Lasso” to the steamy Netflix period piece “Bridgerton,” as well as the very different, very funny “Hacks,” “How To with John Wilson” and “I Think You Should Leave,” and the uncomfortable social commentary of “Squid Game.”
SEATTLE, WA
dancemusicnw.com

The Dance Music Northwest team picks their favorite albums of 2021

This last year represented a welcomed return to nightclubs and festivals. Amid that, there was also plenty of incredible music, and the Dance Music Northwest team has picked its favorites albums, ranging melodic dubstep to funky house, to everything in between. Check out our picks below, and be sure to...
THEATER & DANCE
The Portland Mercury

The Mercury's Favorite Podcasts of 2021!

Podcasts continued to explode in 2021. Every C-list celebrity came out with one, and your parents might even know what they are now. But amid all the noise, a few pods stood out to Mercury culture writers. Here are our favorites. Tetra Cannabis is making this holiday season merry and...
PORTLAND, OR
coolmompicks.com

Our readers’ top 10 Cool Mom Picks posts of 2021. What a list! What a year.

This time of year, we love looking back to see the top posts that resonated with our readers and social media fans. This year, our top 10 includes a fascinating mix of gift recommendations, craft ideas, Covid-era tips and advice, and an increasing number of posts for parents of tweens and teens. As some of our kids get older, yours do too! (Sniff.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
247tempo.com

This Is the Best John Wayne Movie That Isn’t a Western

John Wayne, whose original name was Marion Robert Morrison, was known as The Duke — a tip of the hat to his place among Hollywood’s royalty. He appeared in nearly 180 movie and television productions, many of them Westerns. But the best movie Wayne starred in that’s not a Western is “The Quiet Man.”
MOVIES
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Podcast
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
metv.com

Inga Swenson may have been Lorne Greene's favorite wife on Bonanza

She played Hoss' mom in two episodes. For Bonanza fans in the 1960s, the biggest request they made of show writers was to finally introduce them to Ben Cartwright's wives, the three mothers of his three boys. In 1961, writers appeased these fans with "Elizabeth, My Love," which introduced Adam...
TV & VIDEOS
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS

