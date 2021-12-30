ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

How high did Peoria junior tennis player Carson Getz rank in Boys’ 18 singles bracket by November?

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeoria tennis player Carson Getz won 144 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. They finished November ranked...

peoriastandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
peoriastandard.com

Scott Anderson ranks 2,589th in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Peoria tennis player Scott Anderson is ranked 2,589th in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 222 total points, split between 222 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
PEORIA, IL
peoriastandard.com

How did Bryton Short from Metamora place in Boys’ 16 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 18?

Metamora tennis player Bryton Short is ranked 2,452nd in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 306 total points, split between 306 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
METAMORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
peoriastandard.com

Bryton Short ranks 2,792nd in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Metamora tennis player Bryton Short is ranked 2,792nd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 201 total points, split between 156 single points and 300 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
METAMORA, IL
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Tennis Player#Junior Boys#New York Tennis Magazine#Pointstotal
Cecil Whig

Cecil County native's football dreams lead to Peach Bowl

Former North East kicker Cody Waddell came to his mother at church one day while playing for the Indians and tearfully spoke after one of her Sunday School lessons. “I can’t see my dreams anymore,” Cody told Brandee Waddell. “I want to play Division I football.” In a classic tale of where there is a will, their is a way, Cody embarked on a long journey that led to realizing...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Orlando Sentinel

Under Armour All-American Game features dedication to former Ocoee lineman Aaron Wilson

Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game at Camping World Stadium was one more opportunity for Arthur Wilson to pay tribute to his son. Aaron Wilson was supposed to play in this game. The former Ocoee star, who had transferred to District of Columbia-area St. Frances Academy, passed away in April after a year-long battle with cancer. “For me, it means the world because I know how bad Aaron ...
OCOEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy