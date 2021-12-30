ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Melaina Humbles junior tennis player earns 10 playing Girls’ 18 singles by November

By Peoria Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeoria tennis player Melaina Humbles won 10 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. Their...

The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at...
TENNIS
Dunlap tennis player Andrew Choy ranks in Boys’ 14 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Dunlap tennis player Andrew Choy is ranked 2,386th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 282 total points, split between 282 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
DUNLAP, IL
Bryton Short ranks 2,792nd in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Metamora tennis player Bryton Short is ranked 2,792nd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 201 total points, split between 156 single points and 300 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
METAMORA, IL
Cecil Whig

Cecil County native's football dreams lead to Peach Bowl

Former North East kicker Cody Waddell came to his mother at church one day while playing for the Indians and tearfully spoke after one of her Sunday School lessons. “I can’t see my dreams anymore,” Cody told Brandee Waddell. “I want to play Division I football.” In a classic tale of where there is a will, their is a way, Cody embarked on a long journey that led to realizing...
CECIL COUNTY, MD

