Dunlap, IL

Tejas Ganesh junior tennis player earns 58 playing Boys 14 singles by week ending Dec. 18

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunlap tennis player Tejas Ganesh won 58 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the...

peoriastandard.com

peoriastandard.com

Dunlap tennis player Andrew Choy ranks in Boys’ 14 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Dunlap tennis player Andrew Choy is ranked 2,386th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 282 total points, split between 282 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
DUNLAP, IL
peoriastandard.com

Bryton Short ranks 2,792nd in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Metamora tennis player Bryton Short is ranked 2,792nd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 201 total points, split between 156 single points and 300 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
METAMORA, IL
peoriastandard.com

How did Bryton Short from Metamora place in Boys’ 16 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 18?

Metamora tennis player Bryton Short is ranked 2,452nd in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 306 total points, split between 306 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
METAMORA, IL
peoriastandard.com

Scott Anderson ranks 2,589th in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Peoria tennis player Scott Anderson is ranked 2,589th in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 222 total points, split between 222 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
PEORIA, IL
