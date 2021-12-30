ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, IL

How high did Dunlap junior tennis player Andrew Choy rank in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in June?

By Peoria Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunlap tennis player Andrew Choy won 29 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
How did Bryton Short from Metamora place in Boys’ 16 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 18?

Metamora tennis player Bryton Short is ranked 2,452nd in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 306 total points, split between 306 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
METAMORA, IL
Scott Anderson ranks 2,589th in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Peoria tennis player Scott Anderson is ranked 2,589th in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 222 total points, split between 222 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
PEORIA, IL
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

