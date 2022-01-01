18-Wheeler crash closes down I-20

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died early this morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a stopped vehicle on I-35E, shutting down traffic for several hours. Traffic on SB I-35E this morning after a wreck shut down several lanes. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM) Lewisville Police said that at about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, a vehicle stopped in one of the lanes of southbound I-35E. An 18-wheeler crashed into the stopped vehicle, pushing it hundreds of feet down the highway. The crash ruptured the fuel tank of the 18-wheeler, spilling diesel fuel across multiple lanes. Lewisville officers responded to the scene and were able to talk to the stopped vehicle’s driver shortly after the crash. He was then taken to the hospital for evaluation, but died a short time later. It is not known why his vehicle was stopped, and police have yet to release his name as they work to notify his next of kin. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries. As a result of the accident, traffic on southbound I-35E was diverted to SH 121 Business as crews worked overnight to clear and reopen lanes in time for rush hour traffic. By 7:30 a.m., all lanes had been reopened thanks to their efforts.

