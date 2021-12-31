ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Is Shocked To Find Out Her Airbnb Is In The Middle Of A Restaurant

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps you are familiar with the term “let the buyer beware.” I’m sure that we have all been stung in some way or another with something that we purchased and we didn’t quite get what we expected. We are fortunate if it is something small,...

Woman Hit With $6,864 Airbnb charge for "Damages” After She Let Friend Book With Her Name

If you're the kind of person who has a hard time telling your friends, acquaintances, or random folks who ask for favors "no," then you're no stranger to heartache, and headache, that could've probably been avoided. Learning to be an "a-hole" for the sake of not only your own sanity but to instead be available for those who should matter more to you is a hard habit for some to implement.
Take A Peek Inside The 'Smallest Apartment In New York'

"Here is what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York," AJ Webber said in a viral TikTok video. "Whatever your expectations are, lower them." AJ Webber gave a tour of his 75 square foot apartment in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan that has shocked the internet.
This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
Woman Finds Window of Hotel Room Opens Directly Into Operating Restaurant

One of the best parts of eating in a restaurant is eavesdropping on dates. You may like to think you’re better than that, but you’re not, because the second you sense the tension in the voice of someone two tables away, it’s next to impossible to ignore. Now, what if you had a one-way mirror and could watch random people chat over dinner for hours, them none the wiser? And what if the mirror opened and you could take something directly off their table and eat it for yourself? One TikTok user experienced that exactly when she discovered the window of her Airbnb rental at a Manhattan hotel opened directly into a fully operating restaurant.
My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
TikTok Is Stunned At This Airbnb View That's Actually In A Restaurant

Creative Airbnb experiences have stunned us before, but the view outside this room window is a true shocker. First shared by Desiree Rose Baker on TikTok, this now viral video gives new meaning to the term "onsite dining." Captioning the post, "HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally can not make this up. I can open the window and touch their table," Baker takes viewers on a tour of the room to the window by the bed, where a window looks directly onto a couple dining in a restaurant outside. Viewers are as stunned as Baker with one commenter writing, "I SCREAMED... When you said 'in a restaurant' I did not anticipate people RIGHT THERE."
A Look Inside: This Black Woman Just Finished Building Her Dream Home In Bali

Chidi Ashley has built her dream home in Bali. Earlier this year, we spoke to the then-24-year-old who told us in an interview that she was trading in her 9 to 5 corporate job for a lifetime of adventure. Chasing her dream is what eventually inspired her to build her travel company: Chidi Ashley Travels to encourage people to travel with a community of other like-minded individuals.
