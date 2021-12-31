Man Sharpens Kit Kat Bar Into A Razor-Sharp Knife

There are some dishes that are so classic, it seems like everyone loves them. Even modernist chefs like Richard Blais. Blais is known for his avant-garde approach to cooking, which he debuted on television when he was a contestant on season 4 of Bravo's "Top Chef," first finishing as runner up in the competition before returning to win "Top Chef: All Stars" in 2011. But though the chef has espoused his love of liquid nitrogen and other molecular gastronomy techniques, at the end of the day, what he really likes is good food. That includes dishes like a classic pot roast. He recently posted a video of his uncle's pot roast on Instagram, and it got fans excited.
