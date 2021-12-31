The World’s Most Expensive Cocktail Costs $22,600

So far this season, Robb Report’s resident bartender Jason O’Bryan has had you covered with cocktails for your next fête. From Prohibition-era classics, to a yuletide legend to a very strange and alluring holiday cocktail, you haven’t had to look elsewhere to find holiday drinking inspiration. However, we’re doubling down on creative drinks, asking bartenders around the world for what they’re serving to their patrons this December—and they’re sharing with Robb Report readers how they can recreate the cocktails at home. Connaught Bar, London Crowned the World’s Best Bar for an unprecedented two years in a row earlier this month, this ritzy cocktail...

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO