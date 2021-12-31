ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The World’s Most Expensive Cocktail Costs $22,600

12tomatoes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are in the habit of purchasing cocktails when you are out for an evening, you realize that they often come with a significant price tag. It’s not out of the ordinary to spend $10-$20 or even more for a single drink. Then again, there are times...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Diamonds Are Forever#Tokyo#Food Drink#Travel Leisure
K92.3

Iowans Are Likely to Ring in 2022 with One Very Expensive Cocktail

2022 is coming fast, hooray! And that means for a lot of us it will be fancy cocktail time! Whether you're staying home or hitting a bar/restaurant for a party, one thing seems certain: this is Iowa so people or going to be drinking! So if champagne isn't on the menu, what is our cocktail of choice here in Iowa? It's actually one of the if not THE most expensive one can order when at a bar.
IOWA STATE
FOXBusiness

This city is most expensive New Year's Eve destination

If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a city, it could cost you a pretty penny. CheapHotels.org conducted a small-scale study that analyzed and compared hotel rates from around the globe. The travel planning website pulled holiday hotel rates from Kayak – a leading online travel agency and metasearch engine, to come up with a list of the "most expensive" New Year’s Eve destination.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Season’s Drinking! 9 Festive Cocktail Recipes From the World’s Best Bars

So far this season, Robb Report’s resident bartender Jason O’Bryan has had you covered with cocktails for your next fête. From Prohibition-era classics, to a yuletide legend to a very strange and alluring holiday cocktail, you haven’t had to look elsewhere to find holiday drinking inspiration. However, we’re doubling down on creative drinks, asking bartenders around the world for what they’re serving to their patrons this December—and they’re sharing with Robb Report readers how they can recreate the cocktails at home.  Connaught Bar, London Crowned the World’s Best Bar for an unprecedented two years in a row earlier this month, this ritzy cocktail...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRAL

America's most-Googled cocktails may surprise you

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A study by kitchen equipment experts Maxima Kitchen Equipment analyzed Google data to find America's favorite cocktail this holiday season.
FOOD & DRINKS
altchar.com

Weaponsmithing is New World's most expensive crafting skill to level

With the decreasing availability of metals, and the complete lack of enough higher tier nodes, Weaponsmithing's cost to level is skyrocketing with every day that passes. Literally, the materials are getting more and more expensive by the hour due to supply not being able to meet demand. You may go and check the AH and check the pricing of Orichalcum Ore, and you'll be shocked to learn of how expensive just a single piece of it is.
VIDEO GAMES
Saveur

Between The Sheets Cocktail

Similar to a sidecar, but with a split-base of cognac and rum, this classic cocktail recipe was originally created at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris in the 1920s. As with all spirit-forward drinks, seek out good-quality bottles for each of the components. Featured in “Split-Base Cocktails Take Your...
FOOD & DRINKS
Travel Weekly

A look inside the world’s most expensive Christmas cruise

Ultra-luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas has launched its inaugural Christmas cruise aboard Seven Seas Splendor this season, offering guests the ultimate festive getaway with all the trimmings. Expectations are high for the 20-night tropical all-inclusive cruise, which costs up to £220,000 for passengers staying in the exclusive £11,000-per-night Regent...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Inside the world’s most expensive Christmas cruise: Channel 5 show goes behind the scenes on the Seven Seas Splendor as she’s transformed with £70,000-worth of decorations

Boxes of decorations worth £70,000; 38,000 bottles of wine and 20 different kinds of cheese. Luxurious cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor is embarking on her inaugural festive season at sea and Channel 5's cameras have been allowed on board for a one-hour Christmas Eve documentary that unveils behind-the-scenes secrets as the 542 crew work around the clock to ensure that the guests have a magical time.
CARS
Robb Report

This Elegant Home Bar Has a Secret Fridge to Ensure Your Cocktails Are Perfectly Chilled

There are about as many drinks trolleys and bar carts on the market as there are cocktails to drink—yes, that’s quite a few—but Artefacto has unveiled a novel solution for serving spirits, wine and…coffee. Designed by Patricia Anastassiadis, the stylish new Caixa Bar Pietra is a multi-purpose unit that can pull double duty as either a cocktail bar or coffee nook to cater to both imbibers and java lovers alike. Inspired by nature, the sophisticated bar is crafted from premium hardwood and features a handle made of smooth stone. It’s kind of like a classic mid-century modern credenza with a little...
RESTAURANTS
Houston Chronicle

The 25 Cocktails Poised for a Comeback in 2022

The Aperol Spritz and espresso martini have made big and unexpected comebacks in the past few years — possibly due to some overly aggressive negative publicity and then backlash to said negativity. But for whatever reasons, some drinks from times prior to the mixology boom (an era we’ll call...
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

Crypto bros eye $169M skypad, NYC’s most expensive listing

On a recent afternoon, a group of bros worth billions gathered in a Park Avenue penthouse. Precisely, the top, 96th floor of 432 Park Ave. — a sprawling six-bedroom palace in the sky that is on the market for a staggering $169 million — 1,396 feet above street level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Which sparkling wine best fits your party personality?

When it is time to celebrate, sparkling wine is popped. While many people have learned to appreciate that not all sparkling wine is champagne, the reality is that prosecco, cava and others are effervescent options that entice just as much as that French variety. So, if any bottle can be chilled, which sparkling wine seems to fit your party personality?
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy