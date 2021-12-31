ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama dominating Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl

By AJ Spurr
 1 day ago
Top-ranked Alabama took on No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl, which served as a College Football Playoff semifinal game this season. The Crimson Tide dominated the Bearcats, 27-6.

Alabama’s defense held Jerome Ford and the Cincinnati offense to two field goals.

The game had implications beyond the College Football Playoff, as Cincinnati looked to prove it belonged in the playoff. The Bearcats were the first Group of Five team to be one of the top-four teams at the end of the season.

Fans, former players and analysts took to Twitter to share their opinions on Alabama’s dominating performance over the Bearcats.

