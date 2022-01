The Lakers are back in Los Angeles after splitting both the games on their two-game road trip. They’ve now lost six out of their last seven games, and currently sit in seventh place in the mediocre Western Conference. So despite tons of losses in the past few weeks (or all season if you want to put it that way), Los Angeles can actually still make a push for the fifth or even fourth seed in standings right now. All they really need to do is to just start winning games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO