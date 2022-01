Do you have some things you need to change in your life come January 1st? We should all eat better, work out more, spend more time offline with friends and loved ones, and read more books, presumably. But what about our fair baseball club’s players? What sorts of resolutions should the Detroit Tigers themselves make, if any? Let’s take a peek at the roster and maybe suggest a thing or two for a few of these fellows.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO