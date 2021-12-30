ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Scuffle Entries Released

gomocs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, is two days away at the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Jan. 1-2. FloWrestling has full coverage of the event, including plenty of previews heading into the competition. You can check out their article with...

gomocs.com

msuspartans.com

Eight Wrestlers Advance to Second Day of Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Michigan State had three wrestlers advance to the semifinal round, while eight total Spartans ended Saturday night with a chance at Sunday medals after the first day of competition at the 2022 Southern Scuffle inside McKenzie Arena. Redshirt seniors Rayvon Foley and Cameron Caffey, as well...
MICHIGAN STATE
kmaland.com

College Wrestling (1/2): Missouri wins Southern Scuffle

(Chattanooga) -- The Missouri Wrestling program claimed the team title at the 2022 Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Tigers scored 175.5 points and received championships from Keegan O'Toole (165) and Rocky Elam (197) while Allan Hart (141), Josh Edmond (149), Peyton Mocco (174) were runners-up. Iowa finished 18th with...
MISSOURI STATE
Ayala third at Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Less than two weeks ago, the University of Iowa wrestling team was committed to the Midlands Championships and three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee appeared to be on track for a return to the Hawkeye lineup in the new year. Things can change quickly in sports, though,...
FORT DODGE, IA
Wrcbtv.com

Southern Scuffle returns to Chattanooga as a few Mocs make day two

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s wrestling team has two individuals in the medal matches of the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. Senior No. 4 Fabian Gutierrez is in the 5th-place match at 125 pounds, while sophomore Brayden Palmer is in the 3rd-place bout at 133. Palmer stayed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ocolly.com

Coached by father, Voinovich III places third at Southern Scuffle

When Victor Voinovich III stepped on the mat, he didn’t see his typical coaches. John Smith was nowhere to be seen. Traces of Zack Esposito’s New Jersey accent could be audible in every sentence. But the Oklahoma State assistant wrestling coach wasn’t on the mat. Instead, Voinovich’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Onward State

Michael Beard Leads Pack Of Nittany Lions At Southern Scuffle

As most people relaxed and welcomed in the new year over the weekend, 10 Penn State wrestlers took to the mat looking to pick up a few victories at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee. While Penn State’s wrestling program has been widely successful in recent years, only one athlete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
lootpress.com

YMCA of Southern West Virginia releases holiday schedule

POLITICS
goduke.com

Finesilver Wins 149-Pound Title at Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Redshirt senior Josh Finesilver took home his second tournament title of the season, winning the 149-pound bracket at the Southern Scuffle Sunday. Finesilver becomes just the second Blue Devil in program history to win a title at the prestigious Southern Scuffle, joining two-time champion Jacob Kasper (2017 & 2018). It also joins his bracket victory at the Battle at The Citadel in November.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bellarmine.edu

Hendricks leads Bellarmine with two wins at Southern Scuffle

Bellarmine began 2022 with its toughest tournament in program history. The Knights competed with some of the top teams in the country at the Southern Scuffle (hosted by Chattanooga), which is considered the most challenging in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation. Led by wins from Devan Hendricks and Cole...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Iowan

Photos: 2022 Southern Scuffle wrestling tournament – day one

Individuals from the Iowa Wrestling team, both attached and unattached, wrestled various opponents in the first day of the Southern Scuffle tournament at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in McKenzie Arena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Four Hawkeyes will compete in the semifinals on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Drake...
COMBAT SPORTS

