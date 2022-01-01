ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Porzingis scores 24 to help Mavericks beat Kings 112-96

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K05p6_0daIuMww00
1 of 4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday.

Jalen Brunson added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks, who had lost five of their previous seven games. Dwight Powell scored 13 points and made four consecutive dunks as part of a huge run from Dallas in the third quarter.

“We saw something in the last game and we were able to execute it,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who wouldn’t go into specifics about the change. “With no practice, you just hope it works. We knew that they were going to load up on (Brunson) and (Porzingis) so we had to figure out how to get other guys involved. Everyone was sharing the ball and we were getting wide-open looks.”

Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

Two days after losing in Sacramento on Chimezie Metu’s corner 3-pointer at the buzzer, Dallas closed the second quarter strong, then dominated in the second half, leading by 27 late in the fourth.

The Mavericks got a big lift from their defense after Sacramento scored 39 points in the first quarter. The Kings were held to 17 points in the second quarter then missed 12 consecutive shots and went 7½ minutes without a basket in the third.

“They moved Porzingis around a little more than they did the other night and they found a way to make adjustments,” Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “We just did not shoot the ball well at all and that put added pressure on the defense.”

Brunson’s short jumper broke a 67-67 tie and sparked a 24-2 run for Dallas. Powell’s four straight dunks –- two off of alley-oop passes from Brunson and Reggie Bullock –- highlighted the scoring surge.

“They ran the same play like five or six times in a row,” Haliburton said. “Reggie Bullock set the pindown for Powell, set the cross-screen for KP and let him pick whether he was going to go high or low. They just kept scoring out of that. We just have to be better at realizing what they were running.

“It came down to a communication issue. To me, that’s more us than them.”

Midway through the second quarter, Haliburton made a 3-pointer and a jumper above the key and Metu followed with a layup to put the Kings ahead by six. But Brunson, Porzingis and Bullock combined for 35 points in the first half, and helped Dallas close it on a 13-5 run to take a 62-56 lead into the half.

BULLOCK’S BACK

Bullock matched his season high of 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in 31 minutes in his return to the Mavs lineup after missing the previous six games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“It was a tough time,” Bullock said. “It’s going around the whole league. I had to isolate at home. I’ve been feeling well. The break was good for me. I was struggling.”

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Porzingis has scored 20 or more in four consecutive games. … Isaiah Thomas, who was signed to a 10-day hardship contract Wednesday, has entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocol. … Frank Ntilikina was held out because of a left thigh contusion. … Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss were both signed to second 10-day hardship contracts.

Kings: Davion Mitchell was whistled for a technical foul after scoring in the fourth quarter when he appeared to throw the ball at a referee’s feet. … Neemias Queta returned from the health and safety protocol. … Terence Davis did not play because of left ankle soreness.

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday. Dallas has won four of its last five games against the Thunder.

Kings: Host the Heat on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Mavericks prepare for second crack at Kings

The Dallas Mavericks get an opportunity to replay the final 3.8 seconds of Wednesday's disastrous conclusion, as well as the previous 47 minutes and 56.2 seconds, when they get a rematch with the Sacramento Kings on Friday afternoon in the California capital. In the opener of a three-day, two-game, same-opponent...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 thoughts after the Dallas Mavericks pile on the Sacramento Kings, 112-96

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings on the road Friday night, 112-96. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with an extremely efficient 24 points, 9 rebounds, and six assists in just 33 minutes. Tyrese Haliburton did most of his damage early, but managed to lead the Kings with 17 points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (rest) doubtful for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porzingis is set to rest to close out the week. The expected absence is likely in accordance with the return of Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It'd be Kleber who likely steps in for Porzingis in the starting five.
NBA
mavs.com

Mavericks’ huge third quarter bids adieu to 2021 with blowout of Kings, 112-96

The Sacramento Kings have a reputation for their third-quarter collapses. Before the New Year’s Eve match with the Mavericks, Kings’ coach Alvin Gentry said: “The third quarter thing is still something that is very bothersome. I looked at the last four or five games we had and I wish I had an answer for it.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Theo Pinson
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Jalen Brunson
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Ap#Kp
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Who Would Win A 1-On-1 Game Between Him And Allen Iverson: "He Could Beat Me On The Perimeter, But I Could Take Him In The Post. He’s So Quick And Small. But It’s A Challenge I Won't Back Away."

It was very rare that any player was able to get the best of Michael Jordan. Jordan’s play was so elite on both ends of the court that it was usually him that was doing the humiliating when it came to individual player battles. But one person who did put Jordan in that spotlight was Allen Iverson.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Report: Tyrese Maxey’s house caught fire

Christmas time is supposed to be a joyous time of the year. However, this year, it will be a tough time for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. His house caught fire. We do not have much more information than what has been provided. “Sixers team official just confirmed to me...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kingsherald.com

Kings vs. Mavericks Fan Predictions

Link to Leaderboard (Last updated 12/27/21) Welcome to the Kings Herald Fan Prediction Contest! Before each game we will be asking five questions, each worth 1 point each. At the end of the season, the user with the most points will be crowned the winner!. All submissions must be input...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs Mavericks Game Thread

Holy crap, the game’s starting! Good thing I checked the site. Let’s do this, Kings. Show us what you got. Gallo del Cielo is already drunk, and he likes our chances. Kyle doesn’t want to see any major roster moves. We’re right there, he says, lol.
NBA
The Associated Press

Warriors find 4th-quarter flow after trading leads with Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench — including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

702K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy