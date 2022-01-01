ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana High School Basketball Poll

 1 day ago

Class 4A

1. Zionsville (8-1) lost to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41-44.

2. Carmel (8-2) beat Anderson 70-45.

3. Fishers (10-1) beat New Haven 82-49, beat Merrillville 74-28.

4. Chesterton (9-0) beat Northridge 64-40, beat Noblesville 64-54, beat Norwell 43-39.

5. Valparaiso (9-2) beat South Bend Riley 65-42, beat Kokomo 50-38, lost to Warren Central 52-57.

6. Penn (7-0) idle.

7. Terre Haute North (11-0) beat Northview 50-39, beat Parke Heritage 47-28, beat Sullivan 50-48, beat Linton-Stockton 47-45.

8. Homestead (8-4) lost to Indpls Cathedral 50-62, beat Connersville 62-33.

9. Lawrence North (5-2) lost to Indpls Tindley 79-88.

Class 3A

1. Mishawaka Marian (8-1) beat Andrean 62-31.

2. Indpls Brebeuf (8-1) beat Yorktown 62-53, beat Evansville Harrison 63-41.

3. NorthWood (10-1) beat Indipls HomeSchool 70-43, lost to Bloomington South 38-48, beat Lawrenceburg 51-43, beat Seton Catholic 75-44.

4. Connersville (9-3) lost to Westfield 43-51, lost to Homestead 33-62.

5. Leo (6-1) idle.

6. Brownstown (8-1) beat Rock Creek 58-42, beat Loogootee 69-64, lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 61-77.

7. Sullivan (9-1) beat Terre Haute South 72-56, beat West Vigo 57-52, lost to Terre Haute Noth 48-50, beat Edgewood 55-53.

8. Glenn (9-0) beat Heritage 57-37, beat East Noble 50-44.

9. Indpls Chatard (9-0) beat Centerville 48-16, beat North Decatur 55-39.

10. N. Harrison (5-2) lost to Jennings County 40-41, beat Waldron 74-46.

Sports

Class 2A

1. Central Noble (9-0) beat Westview 64-53.

2. Linton-Stockton (10-1) beat Marshall (Ill.) 75-52, beat Bloomfield 46-42, beat Edgewood 70-49, lost to Terre Haute North 45-47.

3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (9-0) beat North Daviess 48-41 OT, beat Barr-Reeve 50-39, beat Brownstown Central 77-61.

4. Carroll (Flora) (8-0) beat Eastern (Greentown) 65-50, beat Clinton Central 71-58.

5. Monroe Central (8-0) idle.

(tie) Eastside (10-0) beat West Noble 38-37.

7. S. Spencer (7-2) beat Vincennes Lincoln 53-43, lost to Heritage Hills 59-65.

8. Parke Heritage (6-4) beat Casey-Westfield (Ill.) 43-30, lost to Terre Haute North 28-47, lost to West Vigo 41-55.

9. Westview (4-1) lost to Central Noble 53-64.

10. Indpls Park Tudor (3-3) lost to Avon 52-82, lost to Indpls North Central 39-55.

Class 1A

1. N. Daviess (11-1) lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 41-48 OT, beat South Knox 33-29, beat Paoli 47-34.

2. Barr-Reeve (7-4) beat South Knox 43-39, lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 39-50, lost to Loogootee 50-51.

3. Edinburgh (10-0) beat Lanesville 68-48, beat North White 57-47, beat Indpls Lutheran 60-48.

4. Bloomfield (9-1) beat South Vermillion 62-57, lost to Linton-Stockton 42-46, beat Cloverdale 51-20, beat West Vigo 50-33.

5. Gary 21st Century (6-2) beat Perry Meridian 63-50, beat Evansville North 65-61, lost to Lebanon 63-68.

6. Loogootee (10-3) beat Paoli 59-35, lost to Paoli 59-35, beat Barr-Reeve 51-50.

7. Indpls Lutheran (6-1) beat Hauser 46-25, beat South Decatur 86-74, lost to Edinburgh 48-60.

8. Triton (5-1) idle.

9. Jac-Cen-Del (5-2) idle.

10. Orleans (8-2) beat Northeast Dubois 51-36, lost to Evansville Christian 49-58, beat South Central (Elizabeth) 59-23.

Comments / 0

