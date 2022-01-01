Indiana High School Basketball Poll
Class 4A
1. Zionsville (8-1) lost to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41-44.
2. Carmel (8-2) beat Anderson 70-45.
3. Fishers (10-1) beat New Haven 82-49, beat Merrillville 74-28.
4. Chesterton (9-0) beat Northridge 64-40, beat Noblesville 64-54, beat Norwell 43-39.
5. Valparaiso (9-2) beat South Bend Riley 65-42, beat Kokomo 50-38, lost to Warren Central 52-57.
6. Penn (7-0) idle.
7. Terre Haute North (11-0) beat Northview 50-39, beat Parke Heritage 47-28, beat Sullivan 50-48, beat Linton-Stockton 47-45.
8. Homestead (8-4) lost to Indpls Cathedral 50-62, beat Connersville 62-33.
9. Lawrence North (5-2) lost to Indpls Tindley 79-88.
Class 3A
1. Mishawaka Marian (8-1) beat Andrean 62-31.
2. Indpls Brebeuf (8-1) beat Yorktown 62-53, beat Evansville Harrison 63-41.
3. NorthWood (10-1) beat Indipls HomeSchool 70-43, lost to Bloomington South 38-48, beat Lawrenceburg 51-43, beat Seton Catholic 75-44.
4. Connersville (9-3) lost to Westfield 43-51, lost to Homestead 33-62.
5. Leo (6-1) idle.
6. Brownstown (8-1) beat Rock Creek 58-42, beat Loogootee 69-64, lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 61-77.
7. Sullivan (9-1) beat Terre Haute South 72-56, beat West Vigo 57-52, lost to Terre Haute Noth 48-50, beat Edgewood 55-53.
8. Glenn (9-0) beat Heritage 57-37, beat East Noble 50-44.
9. Indpls Chatard (9-0) beat Centerville 48-16, beat North Decatur 55-39.
10. N. Harrison (5-2) lost to Jennings County 40-41, beat Waldron 74-46.
Sports
Class 2A
1. Central Noble (9-0) beat Westview 64-53.
2. Linton-Stockton (10-1) beat Marshall (Ill.) 75-52, beat Bloomfield 46-42, beat Edgewood 70-49, lost to Terre Haute North 45-47.
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (9-0) beat North Daviess 48-41 OT, beat Barr-Reeve 50-39, beat Brownstown Central 77-61.
4. Carroll (Flora) (8-0) beat Eastern (Greentown) 65-50, beat Clinton Central 71-58.
5. Monroe Central (8-0) idle.
(tie) Eastside (10-0) beat West Noble 38-37.
7. S. Spencer (7-2) beat Vincennes Lincoln 53-43, lost to Heritage Hills 59-65.
8. Parke Heritage (6-4) beat Casey-Westfield (Ill.) 43-30, lost to Terre Haute North 28-47, lost to West Vigo 41-55.
9. Westview (4-1) lost to Central Noble 53-64.
10. Indpls Park Tudor (3-3) lost to Avon 52-82, lost to Indpls North Central 39-55.
Class 1A
1. N. Daviess (11-1) lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 41-48 OT, beat South Knox 33-29, beat Paoli 47-34.
2. Barr-Reeve (7-4) beat South Knox 43-39, lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 39-50, lost to Loogootee 50-51.
3. Edinburgh (10-0) beat Lanesville 68-48, beat North White 57-47, beat Indpls Lutheran 60-48.
4. Bloomfield (9-1) beat South Vermillion 62-57, lost to Linton-Stockton 42-46, beat Cloverdale 51-20, beat West Vigo 50-33.
5. Gary 21st Century (6-2) beat Perry Meridian 63-50, beat Evansville North 65-61, lost to Lebanon 63-68.
6. Loogootee (10-3) beat Paoli 59-35, lost to Paoli 59-35, beat Barr-Reeve 51-50.
7. Indpls Lutheran (6-1) beat Hauser 46-25, beat South Decatur 86-74, lost to Edinburgh 48-60.
8. Triton (5-1) idle.
9. Jac-Cen-Del (5-2) idle.
10. Orleans (8-2) beat Northeast Dubois 51-36, lost to Evansville Christian 49-58, beat South Central (Elizabeth) 59-23.
