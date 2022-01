DEXTER – Dexter boys’ basketball defeated PVHS 43-17 on Thursday night. Coming off a tight 60-57 win over Central, the Tigers followed up the nail-biter with a blowout win over PVHS to improve to 5-0 on the season. The 17 points they surrendered on Thursday was the fewest given up by the Tigers so far this season.

