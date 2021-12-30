ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Norfolk Public Library Encourages Youth to Take on the Winter Reading Challenge

NORFOLK, VA – Let's read, Norfolk! Norfolk Public Library is hosting its annual Winter Reading Challenge, January 1 - 31, 2022. "Read for a Better World" encourages youth, ages 5 - 18, to explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature. During the month of January, Norfolk youth have unlimited access to Lerner Publishing Group's "Read for a Better World" themed books.

Thousands of libraries and schools across the country are participating in the Winter Reading Challenge, and the top-performers will earn prizes from Lerner Publishing Group, including book collections, signed books, and virtual author visits.

Youth are challenged to read at least 20 minutes every day and track their time on Beanstack to reach the reading goal of 600 total minutes by January 31. Participants will earn virtual badges for every 60 minutes read and logged into Beanstack and can earn activity badges by answering questions about diversity, empathy, and action through literature. Young readers who meet the goal will receive a free sports bag. Registration is available online.

This year’s challenge is sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group and Beanstack.

Happy reading, Norfolk!

About Norfolk Public Library: The Norfolk Public Library offers access to information, books, programs, and online resources to meet the needs of our diverse community for life-long learning. The library system consists of three anchor branch libraries, eight neighborhood branches, and mobile delivery with an outreach vehicle. All programs are FREE of charge. Visit www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org or call us at 757-664-READ for more information. NPL- Creating a City of Readers.

