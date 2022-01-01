McQuillen hits milestone in Susquehanna loss

WORCESTER — Erin McQuillen made the best of a tough situation Friday, matching her career-high of 27 points to eclipse 1,000 for her career during Susquehanna's loss in the WPI Holiday Tournament championship game.

The River Hawks led by seven late in the first quarter, but host Worcester Polytechnic Institute shot 57% in the second half and pulled away for a 73-57 win.

McQuillen, a graduate student, became the 13th player in SU women's program history to score 1,000 career points. She passed Courtney Adams (1,001) and Kay Czap (1,004) on the River Hawks' all-time scoring list, and now sits at No. 11 with 1,019 points. She became the first SU woman to achieve the milestone since Adams in 2018.

Olivia Brandt added 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Susquehanna (8-3). Amanda Lemire had eight points and four assists.

The Engineers (9-1) were led by Alex Scariati (17 points), Adrianna Niles (15) and Kara O'Neil (12).

WPI's McKenna Finken earned MVP honors, while McQuillen and Brandt were all named to the all-tournament team.

McQuillen scored eight of the River Hawks' first 11 points Friday for an 11-6 lead. With the score at 9-6, McQuillen was fouled and connected on both free throws to reach the milestone. SU soon upped its advantage up to 13-6 on a Lemire bucket, and led 13-11 at the first-quarter break.

WPI opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run, but the River Hawks surged to cut the host's lead to 22-21 after a Brandt layup. WPI pushed the margin to 29-24 at halftime.

The Engineers took the game's first double-digit lead at 39-27 after a Scariati 3-pointer. An 8-2 run by SU, fueled by three McQuillen buckets, got the River Hawks within 41-35. They then pulled within four points late in the third after a triple from Sadie Comfort. The Engineers took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter and put together an 11-2 run to race away.

The Engineers were 10-of-12 from the field in the fourth. Their bench outscored Susquehanna, 38-6.

McQuillen tied her career-high from earlier this season against Elizabethtown College. She was 11-of-19 from the floor, hitting 3-of-7 from long range.

WPI HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Championship game

At Worchester, Mass.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute 73, Susquehanna 57

Susquehanna (8-3) 57

Erin McQuillen 11-19 2-2 27, Olivia Brandt 6-7 0-0 16, Amanda Lemire 3-12 1-2 8, Isabella Schwabe 0-2 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sadie Comfort 1-8 0-0 3, Amalia Esposito 1-1 1-2 3, Kenzie Selvaggi 0-1 0-0 0, Kate Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0, Alicia Goldenziel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 4-6 57.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (9-1) 73

Alex Scariati 6-11 2-2 17, McKenna Finken 3-9 2-4 8, Lisa Cristiano 2-3 0-0 4, Jordan Wynn 2-3 0-0 4, Melanie Presseau 1-8 0-0 2, Adrianna Niles 6-10 0-0 15, Kara O'Neil 6-12 0-0 12, Emily Raynowska 4-5 1-2 9, Allison McMorrow 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 30-63 7-10 73.

Halftime: WPI 29-24. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 9-25 (Brandt 4-5, McQuillen 3-7, Lemire 1-3, Comfort 1-8, Lynch 0-1, Selvaggi 0-1); WPI 6-16 (Niles 3-5, Scariati 3-5, Finken 0-1, Wynn 0-1, Presseau 0-4). Rebounds: Susquehanna 26 (Brandt 7, Esposito 4); WPI 41 (Wynn 8, Raynowska 6). Assists: Susquehanna 10 (McQuillen 4); WPI 17 (Cristiano 4). Steals: Susquehanna 5 (Lemire 2); WPI 8 (O'Neil 2, Scariati 2). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 3 (three with 1); WPI 1 (Raynowska). Turnovers: Susquehanna 16, WPI 13. Team fouls: Susquehanna 11, WPI 15.