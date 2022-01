OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The student loan payment pause will remain in place until May, but personal finance experts say you should still take some action soon. The extension to the temporary suspension of student loan payments was met with a sigh of relief from many Americans, but even though the president is keeping his finger on the pause button, you should take a couple of steps in the new year. The extension came after the COVID-19 Omicron variant spiked in the US. At this point, many Americans have been using the money normally used to pay for the loans, so they can cover other expenses.

