In a new international study, researchers from Intermountain Healthcare played a key role in discovering an antiviral drug’s effectiveness in fighting COVID-19. In the PINETREE study, remdesivir, an antiviral drug designed to inhibit the ability of the SARS-C0V-2 virus to reproduce itself, was found to be effective at preventing severe illness when given early in the course of symptoms.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO