There’s no denying that both Intel Core i5-12600K and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X are among the best CPUs you can buy in 2021. You can use either of these processors to build anything from a solid gaming rig to a content creation workstation without putting too much money on the line. But which one’s a better CPU to buy right now is the bigger question. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i5-12600K comparison to see if we can answer that question. So without wasting any more time, let’s go deeper with these two CPUs to find out which one to pick for your next PC build.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO