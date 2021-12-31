KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Finalists

2021 ended up being a banner season for the WPIAL. Literally. The district, for the first time, brought home four PIAA football championships from Hershey, PA. This year we also witnessed numerous breathtaking individual performances each Friday night.

It’s now time to decide which players stood out the most this season.

Below are the 21 finalists for the prestigious KDKA Radio Super 7 Awards. The awards will be handed out to the top player in each WPIAL classification, plus the Pittsburgh City League, at a banquet dinner on January 20 at Hyde Park Steakhouse in Pittsburgh.

And we want your input!

Help us determine the 2021 KDKA Radio Super 7 . The voice of high school sports fans will be factored in as our panel of experts select the most elite players in each classification.

Class 6A :

Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon : The dynamic senior tailback fished second in the WPIAL in rushing wthh 2,079 yards. He also scored 29 touchdowns, tied for the fifth-most in the district, as Mt. Lebanon claimed the WPIAL and PIAA 6A titles.

Eli Heidenrich, Mt. Lebanon : Part of the sensation 1-2 punch for the Blue Devils, Hedenreich — like teammate Alex Tecza — scored 29 touchdowns. The Navy recruit led the WPIAL in receiving yards with 1,330 yards and added 647 rushing yards, all while shining in the defensive secondary, as well.

Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic : The Notre Dame recruit was a force in the middle of Central’s defensive line, racking up 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks, helping guide the Vikings to the WPIAL 6A title game.

Class 5A :

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford : Yacamelli, a Wisconsin recruit, was instrumental in helping the arrows to their first PIAA title this season. He ran for 1,866 yards, fourth-best in the WPIAL. He added 351 receiving yards and scored 29 touchdowns, tied for the fifth-most in the district.

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland : A Duke recruit, Hasley had an excellent senior season for the Rams. Defensively, he accounted for a team best 135 tackles, including 17 for loss. He had two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles, and a blocked punt.

Ben Bladel, Moon : Bladel was a constant force on the defensive line of the Tigers during their run to the WPIAL 5A championship game. In his career, he racked up over 40 sacks and blocked 15 kicks/punts, earning all-state honors. This season, he had 15 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.

Class 4A :

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon : Whitlock was a do-it-all player for the Leopards this season, guiding Belle Vernon to the WPIAL 4A title game. He passed for over 1,000 yards, rushed for nearly 1,200, accounting for 32 offensive touchdowns. He also returned two punts for scores.

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa : Hayes burst onto the scene in his freshman season, helping push the Quips to an 18th WPIAL and fourth PIAA championship. He finished fifth in the district in rushing yards with 1,746 and scored 23 touchdowns.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands: One of the most dynamic and highly sought after recruits in the region, Gallagher was the catalyst for the Mustangs’ offense this season. He passed for over 1,300 yards and 12 scores, while rushing for 1,130 yards and 21 more touchdowns. Gallagher also returned a punt for a score.

Class 3A:

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley : A wrecking ball in the middle of the defensive line of the back-to-back state champs, the Pitt recruit capped his high school career with a senior season that included 123 tackles, including a remarkable 49 for loss and 21 sacks. He also caused five fumbles and recovered another.

Landon Alexander, Central Valle y: While FitzSimmons carried the defense, Alexander was an unstoppable force on offense. He led thee WPIAL with 2,397 yards and scored 29 touchdowns on the ground. He also hauled ini 113 receiving yards and two more scores. He made 62 tackles on defense, grabbed an interception and returned two punts for touchdowns.

Joey Prentice, North Catholic : Prentice, a quarterback for the Trojans, passed for 1,547 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 360 yards and eight more touchdowns, guiding North Catholic to the WPIAL 3A championship game.

Class 2A:

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley : Despite gong down with a season-ending ankle injury in the playoffs, Buurt finished third in the WPIAL in rushing yards with 2,044. He scored 35 touchdowns and accounted for 216 points, the most in the district.

Jaymar Pearson, Sto Rox : A solid playmaker on both sides of the ball, Pearson averaged an astonishing 17.1 yards per carry, rushing for 1,302 yards on only 76 attempts. The Eastern Illinois recruit scored 21 touchdowns in 2021, and excelled on defense, forcing numerous turnovers.

Max Rocco, Serra Catholic : Rocco helped the Eagles to a WPAL Class 2A title and an appearance in the PIAA championship game by passed for 2,317 yards and 29 touchdowns. He finished the season fourth in the district n yards and second in touchdown passes.

Class 1A:

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin : Nelson ended up being the hero of the Crusaders’ first WPIAL title win in 31 years. He scored three touchdowns, including an interception return, in the second quarter, as Bishop Canevin pounded OLSH, 42-7. Nelson caught 42 passes for 945 yards, while also running for 191 more yards. He scored 15 touchdowns in 2021.

Tommy Burke, Leechburg : One of the best stories of the WPIAL season was in Leechburg, as the Blue Devils secured a home playoff game for the first time in school history. Burke was under center for it all, passing for 2,213 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 476 yards and eight more scores.

Kanye Hawkins, Clairton : Hawkins, an offensive and defensive lineman, finished as a finalist for the prestigious Bill Fralic Award, given out to the district’s top interior linemen. Hawkins helped pave the way for the Bears’ stellar rushing attack and returned a fumble for a touchdown this season.

Pittsburgh City League:

Ta’Mere Robinson, Brashear : Rated the 132nd best prospect in the country and a 4-star recruit, the junior has already picked up offers from a handful of major Power 5 programs. Robinson’s season was cut short due to a knee injury in October, but will be one of the WPIAL’s prized recruits next year.

Tyreese Fearbry, Perry : Fearbry, a Kentucky recruit who in tally committed to Penn State early in the season. A defensive end, Ferry is rated the 164th best recruit in the country and fifth-best in Pennsylvania.

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse : Morsillo was the top passer in the City League this year, accounting for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also ran for 733 yards and 15 scores as Westinghouse went 10-2 and made the PIAA First Round.