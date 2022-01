Jake Fromm and Justin Fields are awfully familiar with each other, dating back to their college days at Georgia. Fromm beat out Fields for the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback gig. Fields ultimately transferred to Ohio State and went on to have a sparkling career for the Buckeyes. Fromm and Fields meet again Sunday. New York Giants coach Joe Judge said it is likely Fromm plays in the Week 17 bout against the Chicago Bears. Fields is questionable with an ankle injury, but he practiced this week, so the arrow is pointing up for Fields' availability.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO