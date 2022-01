GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Oklahoma State defense has played at an elite level all season, but with former coordinator Jim Knowles absent for the Fiesta Bowl after taking the same job at Ohio State in early December, the Cowboys were forced to make some changes to their approach against Notre Dame in State Farm Stadium on Saturday. The Cowboys allowed four early touchdowns in the first half, but adjusted in the locker room to shut down the Fighting Irish in the second half. Oklahoma State rallied to win 37-35 for their first New Year's Six win since 2012, which was also at the Fiesta Bowl.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO