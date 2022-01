In the United States, body positivity has become a dominant social movement. Here's what I cherish about body positivity. I am for self-love, self-compassion, and an appreciation of individual differences. Your body, similar to the content of your mind, is unlike the other 7.9 billion inhabitants of Earth. For me, I have matching moles on my left and right forearms, the second and third toes of my feet are bigger than my first toes. And as my three daughters enjoy mocking, for some reason there is hair on only 50 percent of the top of my feet.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO