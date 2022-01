This week, like clockwork, the Blue Jackets media would hop on a Zoom each day to talk to Brad Larsen and ask about Blue Jackets sniper Patrik Laine. Fans of course wanted to know if the star winger would be ready to return to the ice, and as it turns out, whether Laine was ready to come back to action after nearly two months on the shelf was just as big a topic of conversation inside the CBJ locker room.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO