PLANT CITY — It has been a difficult year for Myriam Martinez. More than once she has relied on bags of food donated by charities to feed her family. Martinez, 30, a single mother from Mexico, also needed help if she were to find any Christmas gifts for her twins, Arlet and Arisbet, 4. So on Wednesday, she brought them to a holiday giveaway called Pintando sonrisas 2021 for more than 100 farmworker families and others in need.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO