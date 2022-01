I was thinking about some of those people who were caught in the recent tornado in Kentucky. I heard one man from his hospital bed telling of his harrowing experience. He described how the roof lifted off the building and the walls collapsed on him and his co-workers. He said he was at the very bottom of the pile, pinned under all the rubble. As tremendous pressure was weighing down on his body, he could only slightly move one arm, just enough to raise himself up so that he could continue to breathe. He and others with him were stuck. They couldn’t get out to save themselves. All they could do was wait for someone to come and rescue them. When help came, they were finally able to get enough of the debris off these victims in order to free them from their storm-created prison.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO