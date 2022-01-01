Bronx Business News You Can Use

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after the ball dropped at midnight on Saturday. Adams held a picture of his mother and used his family’s bible to take the oath of office with other family members by his side in Times Square. Watch the full ceremony — As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, Adams takes over a city that is dealing with an ongoing pandemic. Earlier in the the week, he laid out his COVID plan for the winter, hoping to keep businesses and schools open, while battling the spread of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO