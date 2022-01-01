ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Business News You Can Use

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislative Updates, New Grants, Events and Much More. Please click View/Allow Images so you don’t miss a thing!. This week’s Friday Extra comes from Darry Saldana. A jolly holiday to everyone and Merry Christmas to those who celebrate. What You Should Know. IMPORTANT NOTICE: PPP Forgiveness. If...

thebronxchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Gotham Gazette

'Didn't Quite Hit The Need': Bill De Blasio's Complicated Two-Term Legacy as Mayor of New York City

Bill de Blasio rode into office on the big promise of ending “the tale of two cities” by reducing the gaps between the haves and have-nots. He was the first Democrat elected to lead New York City since David Dinkins won his one and only term in 1989. De Blasio, a former aide in Dinkins’ City Hall, pledged a progressive correction to the 20 years of Giuliani and Bloomberg rule that were marked by aggressive “broken windows” policing, friendliness to big business and real estate developers, and streaks of liberal governance in a city that has grown more and more diverse and Democratic over time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

BREAKING! Community-informed Vision for Bronx Neighborhoods around New Metro-North Stations

Planning work describes potential housing, economic and infrastructure opportunities to support now-funded stations coming to Hunts Point, Parkchester/Van Nest, Morris Park and Co-op City. Department of City Planning (DCP) Director Anita Laremont today announced the release of community-informed planning work that is based on a year of public input on...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Ferry#The Bronx#The Business Council#Bronx Business News#Legislative Updates#New Grants
CBS New York

Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City’s 110th Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after the ball dropped at midnight on Saturday. Adams held a picture of his mother and used his family’s bible to take the oath of office with other family members by his side in Times Square. Watch the full ceremony — As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, Adams takes over a city that is dealing with an ongoing pandemic. Earlier in the the week, he laid out his COVID plan for the winter, hoping to keep businesses and schools open, while battling the spread of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
rcbizjournal.com

New York State News

New Round of New York State Funding Includes Several Rockland Projects. January 1, 2022 – Several Rockland County projects received funding in the latest round of releases. Included in the December releases are a $25,000 award to the Rockland County ESD Planning Projects for Rockland for development of a Strategic Economic Development Action Plan to strengthen the County’s economy by identifying methods to attract new businesses and support existing local businesses and industries. The Strategic Economic Development Action Plan will also prepare Rockland County to implement initiatives that will connect low-income residents with employment, enhance tourism standing in the Mid-Hudson Region, and attract residents to Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklandtimes.com

MTA to Become More Bike Friendly

Rockland’s cyclists and commuters have another reason to look forward to the new year. This week, Governor Hochul passed legislation which requires the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to develop a plan to promote cycling and pedestrian access on its bridges and at its passenger stations; the new law will also require the MTA to consider bicycle and pedestrian access in its capital plans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy