Bronx Business News You Can Use

New Round of New York State Funding Includes Several Rockland Projects. January 1, 2022 – Several Rockland County projects received funding in the latest round of releases. Included in the December releases are a $25,000 award to the Rockland County ESD Planning Projects for Rockland for development of a Strategic Economic Development Action Plan to strengthen the County’s economy by identifying methods to attract new businesses and support existing local businesses and industries. The Strategic Economic Development Action Plan will also prepare Rockland County to implement initiatives that will connect low-income residents with employment, enhance tourism standing in the Mid-Hudson Region, and attract residents to Rockland County.
