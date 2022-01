The last session of 2021 was a muted one, but Wall Street still has plenty to celebrate going into New Year's Eve, as all three major benchmarks logged monthly, quarterly, and yearly wins. The Dow shed 60 points to close out the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled modestly below breakeven. The indexes also nabbed their third-straight annual gain, with the Dow and S&P 500 in particular beating their 2020 wins. Meanwhile, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) logged its worst year since 2019, despite its solid day, week, and month.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO