Editor Year in Review: 2021

By Courtney Phenicie
cincymusic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was a weird year. While I was VERY excited to attend live shows again, the pandemic was (is) very much still in affect - so I treaded lightly. Instead of going to a ton of shows in which I had done in years past, I picked the ones that meant...

cincymusic.com

TMZ.com

'The Mack' Star Max Julien Dead at 88

Max Julien -- famous for his leading role in the blaxploitation film 'The Mack' -- has died. The actor/writer/producer passed away on Jan. 1, due to undisclosed circumstances -- this according to his PR team ... who says his wife discovered him early him Saturday morning. In a statement, they...
NME

Ted Nugent blasts Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for inducting Grandmaster Flash, Madonna and more

Ted Nugent isn’t happy with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, calling its organisers out for inducting the likes of Grandmaster Flash, Madonna, ABBA and more. Speaking in a new interview, the controversial right-wing rocker, who has been eligible to be inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist since 2000, thinks he hasn’t been inducted yet because the people that run the Hall are “dishonest” and “rotten”.
Ultimate Classic Rock

When John Madden Appeared in a Paul Simon Music Video

Paul Simon recruited an eclectic collection of guest stars when he finally shot a music video for “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” 16 years after the single’s release. Among them was John Madden, the legendary NFL broadcaster and former Super Bowl-winning coach with the Raiders.
fashionista.com

The 37 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought This Year

Perhaps the planned punctuations to life — weddings, holidays, promotions — didn't live up to your expectations this year, or maybe you felt like you had more bad days than good. End-of-year reflections bring everything that's happened over the last 12 months to the surface, and while it's easy to fixate on the things that went wrong, there's a way to find joy even in something as insignificant as a Skims bra purchase.
cincymusic.com

Album Review: Chaotic Good - Patterns of Chaos

Patterns of Chaos (POC) have been a fixture of Cincinnati’s rap scene for years. Do yourself a favor and catch POC live at Madison Live on January 8th. It’s a blast to see Jay work a stage with his energy, humor, and flow; he’s one of the most talented rappers working. Patterns of Chaos's new album Chaotic Good does a solid job of capturing the charm, intelligence and energy that makes a live POC show great. The album features several guest performers (Spacer, Roberto, Grandace, DJ Noahimean? Jaybee Lamahj, Aziza Love and Wednesday Campanella) and shows a lot of love for Cincinnati (on “Clout”, Jay gives shout outs to Cincinnati-area artists while boasting tongue in cheek “I’m the rap scene Obama with the clout!”). That mix of talent and humor is all over the album.
cincymusic.com

Tom's Top 20 Albums of 2021

1. Turnstile - Glow On.  Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile, hands-down, has made an album that will be remembered as one of the quintessential sounds of 2021. Heavy in its delivery, but just under that surface is a fantastic showcase of funk, groove, nods to 80's thrash metal, pop hooks, and overall a fun return to heavy rock. Although their past records have been more aligned with today's hardcore sound, this record made many believe a sound as jarring as Nirvana's Nevermind could make it back into the mainstream. Abrasive, but undeniable. Not to over-sell this album because it's not Nevermind, but it is Glow On, an album that sticks out amongst an otherwise reasonably average year in music. From their single "Holiday," used in Tik Toks, to impressing many on Late Night Seth Myers, Turnstile could prove loud, aggressive mainstream rock is far from dead.
buffalospree.com

A year in review

The past twelve months can be described as a comeback for cinemas and the world of film in Buffalo and across the country. No, things are not quite back to a prepandemic state. However, 2021 saw its share of triumphs, especially the ten listed here. There are many others that...
rockpapershotgun.com

Letter From The Editor #05: 2021 in review

Hello folks. It's been a funny old year, 2021. On the games side, it's often felt like a year of shifting goalposts. Games that were delayed by the pandemic last year finally got their due in 2021, but in turn many of the releases we were expecting this year have inevitably slipped into 2022. The pandemic has affected games of all sizes this year, and I don't think it will go down in the history books as one of our all-time greats. There were still plenty of fantastic games that came out this year, mind, and we're still counting down our absolute favourites over in our Advent Calendar.
TVLine

2021 in Review: Quotes of the Year!

Raymond Reddington eulogized an old friend. Elliot Stabler finally explained his abrupt SVU departure. Last Man Standing gave a nod to Tim Allen’s TV past. And Wanda Maximoff got a new perspective on grief. All year long, we’ve been collecting TV’s best sound bites in our Quotes of the...
