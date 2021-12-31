Editor Year in Review: 2021

1. Turnstile - Glow On. Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile, hands-down, has made an album that will be remembered as one of the quintessential sounds of 2021. Heavy in its delivery, but just under that surface is a fantastic showcase of funk, groove, nods to 80's thrash metal, pop hooks, and overall a fun return to heavy rock. Although their past records have been more aligned with today's hardcore sound, this record made many believe a sound as jarring as Nirvana's Nevermind could make it back into the mainstream. Abrasive, but undeniable. Not to over-sell this album because it's not Nevermind, but it is Glow On, an album that sticks out amongst an otherwise reasonably average year in music. From their single "Holiday," used in Tik Toks, to impressing many on Late Night Seth Myers, Turnstile could prove loud, aggressive mainstream rock is far from dead.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO