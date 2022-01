Last week: 11-5 straight up, not bad considering the tumultuous week. 149-88 for the season. For the first time in the history of the league, Week 17 isn’t the final week of the regular season. With all the COVID-19 issues hitting so many teams and with various states of motivation for several matchups, the picks here are best guesses as to who might actually be playing.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO