Whenever I see a for loop in a piece of data science Python code, my first response is “that is probably not needed”. The for loop however is just one example of a more deep philosophical difference between a more traditional imperative approach to software engineering and a data science approach that is more declarative in nature. In essence, in imperative programming the focus is on telling the computer how to perform a task, in declarative programming we simply state what we want and the computer should take care of how the task is performed. This often leads to much shorter and faster code.

