This article was contributed by Alexey Posternak, Chief Financial and Investment Officer of MTS AI and managing partner of Intema. Humanity just can’t stop itself from producing more and more data. In 2010, total data created annually reached two zettabytes. Each zettabyte is equivalent to around 1 trillion gigabytes, or 1021 bytes. Since then, there has been no slowing down. The explosion of mobile computing and the internet of things (IoT) has increased demand further. By 2025, data created is estimated to be 175 zettabytes, and by 2035, will reach a staggering 2142 zettabytes.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO