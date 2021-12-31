ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans activate DT Maliek Collins among other roster moves for Week 17

By Mark Lane
 1 day ago
The Houston Texans are getting some help along the interior of their defensive line as they take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Levi’s Stadium.

The Texans activated defensive tackle Maliek Collins off the COVID-19 reserve. The former Dallas Cowboys 2016 third-round pick will return to the field for the first time since Houston’s 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Houston placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and tight end Antony Auclair on the COVID-19 reserve. Auclair was on Thursday’s injury report with an illness.

The Texans waived defensive lineman Xavier Williams, who was signed to Houston’s active roster on Dec. 21.

