Texans activate DT Maliek Collins among other roster moves for Week 17
The Houston Texans are getting some help along the interior of their defensive line as they take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Levi’s Stadium.
The Texans activated defensive tackle Maliek Collins off the COVID-19 reserve. The former Dallas Cowboys 2016 third-round pick will return to the field for the first time since Houston’s 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.
Houston placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and tight end Antony Auclair on the COVID-19 reserve. Auclair was on Thursday’s injury report with an illness.
The Texans waived defensive lineman Xavier Williams, who was signed to Houston’s active roster on Dec. 21.
