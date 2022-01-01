ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Breathitt, Elliott, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Logan; Simpson; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Logan, northern Simpson, northwestern Allen, southern Warren and northern Barren Counties through 200 AM CST At 124 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Russellville to 8 miles southwest of Memphis Junction to 6 miles southeast of Mount Victor. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Victor, Glasgow and Bowling Green. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Pendleton, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Switzerland County, IN
City
Lewis, IN
wdrb.com

TORNADO WATCH: Locations and Primary Threats...

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast Arkansas Southern Kentucky Southeast Missouri Western and northern Tennessee * Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 1155 PM until 700 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bath, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Menifee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Laurel; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Grant Lewis Mason#Adams Brown
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barren, Green, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Barren; Green; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Northeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 AM CST. * At 221 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Glasgow, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Green, northeastern Barren and northwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Center, Echo, Cork, Little Barren, Node, Coral Hill, Lecta, Crailhope, Knob Lick and Savoyard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Flood Watch update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a tumultuous 2021 with wild weather frequently close by if not here at home, the new year is getting off to a boisterous start. Overnight heavy rains have “trained” through the southern Coalfield region leaving behind swollen streams and high water in spots. So far the heaviest rains have stayed well south of the I-64 zone.
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Kentucky, Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Pike and Scioto. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Madison; McNairy FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Moore, Anson, Montgomery, Richmond and eastern Stanly Counties through 545 PM EST At 442 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Ansonville, or 11 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Troy, Carthage, Badin Lake, Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Biscoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees are expected early this morning and again late tonight through mid morning Sunday. Temperatures may drop as low as 30 to 32 degrees in the coldest wind- sheltered locations. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning, then again from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures could drop below freezing in a few of the lower-lying wind-sheltered locations.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fleming FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elliott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elliott FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy