Top 8 headlines of 2021

March 14 featured a double whammy of good news for Illini fans. Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball team celebrated the program’s first Big Ten tournament championship since 2005 by beating Ohio State 91-88 in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. At the same time star Ayo Dosunmu was at the top of the ladder cutting his piece of the net, the Illini received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Alas, the season ended a week later with a stunning loss to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but the ride the Illini took their fans on amid extraordinary circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

